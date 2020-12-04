Covid-19: Full report on ventilator catching fire in Sabah hospital not received yet, says Health D-G

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said his department has yet to receive a complete report on the incident of a ventilator that was said to have caught fire while being used by a patient at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah this afternoon.

He, however, explained that 1,556 of the ventilators owned by the Ministry of Health (MOH) were recently obtained, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and fewer than 100 were being used so far.

“We have yet to receive a complete report about the incident, maybe nothing to do with the ventilator. We will wait for the full investigation by the engineering department for more information,” he said.

He said this when asked about the incident of a ventilator placed at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital catching fire while being used by a patient.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham confirmed that three new Covid-19 positive cases involving a company in Bangi were detected today, taking the firm’s total tally to 90.

However, he said all the 90 cases were linked to the Hentian Cluster, which today reported an additional 38 new cases to take its cumulative tally to 1,386.

He said that, so far, a total of 11,263 individuals from the Hentian Cluster had been screened. — Bernama