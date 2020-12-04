Armed Forces Vet Affairs Dept: Warriors’ Fund Campaign collection period extended to March 2021

The extension of 2020 Warriors’ Fund Campaign is due to the Covid-19 pandemic which caused many programmes relating to the donation drive unable to be implemented — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The collection period for the 2020 Warriors’ Fund Campaign has been extended to March next year, said Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) director-general Datuk Dzulkarnain Ahmad.

He said the extension is due to the Covid-19 pandemic which caused many programmes relating to the donation drive unable to be implemented.

“The Defence Ministry has given approval for the extension. JHEV has made an application for a licence to hold promotions for the fund on the streets during the extension period and were are waiting for approval from the police,” he told a press conference at the JHEV office here today.

Dzulkarnain said the collection target for this year is RM10 million and that so far it has reached RM5.09 million.

“There are several cheque contributions promised that we have not received yet but that is the amount that we have brought in, 60 per cent of which are from the corporate sector and the rest from the public,” he said.

He added that more than 10,000 individuals had donated to the fund and hoped more from the public and corporate sector would support it. — Bernama