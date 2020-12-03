Woman fatally hit by car which then crashes six metres down car park in George Town

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said preliminary investigations showed that the driver of the Toyota Vios car panicked when she saw a woman pedestrian suddenly appearing in her path. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — A woman pedestrian died after she was hit by a car at the Green Lane Park Condominium here, with the car eventually crashing through the first floor car park wall and landing six metres below.

The pedestrian, Kim Hui Ping, 49, died on the spot while the 71-year-old car driver was seriously injured in the 11.45am accident.

“The driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator and hit the woman, before her car went crashing through the first floor car park wall and landed on a car parked on the ground floor,” he said.

He said firemen took about 15 minutes to extricate the injured driver from her car.

There was no one inside the parked car which the Toyota Vios landed on. — Bernama