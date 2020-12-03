Saravanan wants Kedah MB to clarify stand on unilateral action to demolish temples

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan has urged Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to clarify his stand on temples and other places of worship in the state following the demolition of a Hindu temple there recently.

The MIC deputy president voiced his disappointment with the Menteri Besar’s unilateral action to demolish the temple despite his promise during a meeting in July to inform Saravanan and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of National Unity, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, if there was any temple to be demolished.

“The Kedah Menteri Besar should explain why the temple was demolished abruptly without consultation,” he said in a statement issued here today.

On Tuesday, the Alor Setar City Council demolished the Sri Raja Muniswarar Temple at Taman Bersatu, Kuala Kedah, believed to be over 50 years old. — Bernama