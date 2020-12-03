MetMalaysia warns of incessant rain up to Saturday for Terengganu

MetMalaysia said heavy rain is expected to occur today in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and the Hulu Perak district in Perak. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange-level warning indicative of bad weather with incessant heavy rain until Saturday for Terengganu.

It also forecast similar bad weather for the Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh districts of Kelantan up to tomorrow.

“Besides, a yellow-level warning indicative of heavy rain is issued for Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Kuala Krai in Kelantan until tomorrow.

“Several areas in Pahang, namely the districts of Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin, will also experience such weather up to Saturday,” it said in a statement.

It also said that during these periods, there will be strong winds, particularly in the coastal stretches of the east coast states in the peninsula.

Several areas in the west coast states and federal territories in the peninsula, namely Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Melaka, as well as Johor, the interior of Pahang, western Sabah and western Sarawak are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in the evening and up to early in the night during the period, it said.

“These situations have the potential to cause flash floods in low-lying areas as well as damage to weak structures,” it said.

MetMalaysia also said that north-easterly winds of between 50 and 60 km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres are expected to occur in the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang during that time.

These pose the risk of seawater overflow along coastal stretches and at river mouths in the affected places, it said. — Bernama