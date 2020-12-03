High Court sets Dec 15 for case management of Rosmah’s money laundering, tax evasion charges

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The High Court here set December 15 for the case management of the money laundering and tax evasion charges faced by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

The matter was informed by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib when asked about the development of the case which was previously set for case management yesterday.

“Yesterday’s (case management) was vacated due to the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO). It has been changed to December 15,” he said via WhatsApp.

Previously, the court had vacated the hearing of Rosmah’s case for money laundering and tax evasion, which was earlier fixed to begin in May, to make way for her ongoing corruption trial involving the solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

On October 4, 2018, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, had pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to 12 counts of money laundering, involving RM7,097,750, and five counts for failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between December 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017 and the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

The charges on money laundering were framed under Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides for imprisonment up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The charges for tax evasion made under Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 required her to furnish returns of her income for the assessment year 2013 to 2017 to the IRB Director-General on or before April 30, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 without reasonable excuse contrary to Section 112 of the law. — Bernama