Fence-jumping incident involving Top Glove workers occurred within EMCO area, say police

A general view in front of Top Glove Corporation Berhad’s female staff dormitories during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — A dormitory, where Top Glove workers were reported to have scaled a fence to leave the premises, is said to be still within the area under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Selangor Police “Op Covid-19” special spokesman, ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said the workers climbed the fence to purchase necessities at a nearby house that was converted into a grocery store, adding that the premises was also in the EMCO area.

“The incident isn’t an issue because the grocery store is within the EMCO area,” he said at a news conference today.

He said the Klang Municipal Council had taken action against the grocery store owner for operating without a licence.

Muhammad Yazid also urged the public to not panic over the incident as security in the EMCO area was still under control.

On a separate incident, police confirmed receiving a report from Top Glove yesterday on a viral video allegedly showing the authorities assaulting a company worker.

“The case is still being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The EMCO at the Top Glove workers’ dormitory that took effect on November 17 has been extended till December 14 following a rise in Covid-19 positive cases involving the Teratai cluster. — Bernama