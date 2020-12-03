Covid-19: One new case involving local transmission in Serian recorded in Sarawak

SDMC said in a statement that the latest case involved an Indonesian man who went for a screening before starting work in a new workplace. — Bernama pic KUCHING, Dec 3 — Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case today, involving a local transmission in Serian today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,066.

This new case also turned Serian district into a yellow zone from a green zone today.

SDMC said in a statement that the latest case involved an Indonesian man who went for a screening before starting work in a new workplace.

“Case 1,066 works as a general worker at a palm oil plantation in Serian. He took a rT-PCR Covid-19 test at a private hospital in Kuching on Dec 2 and results returned positive on the same day.

“He was asymptomatic and warded at Sarawak General Hospital isolation ward for further treatment,” the statement read.

SDMC said early investigations revealed that Case 1,066 had returned to Kalimantan, Indonesia and re-entered the state in early October. He had no prior Covid-19 screenings done and did not have any close contact with previously known positive Covid-19 patients.

The case is still under investigation and contact tracing, and until the investigation is completed, the case is classified as a local transmission based on his entry history into the state which was over a month ago.

On the active clusters in the state, SDMC said there are six which are still active namely the Besi Cluster, Baki Cluster, Seladah Cluster, Green Hill Cluster, Wisma Saberkas Cluster and Jalan Abell Cluster. These clusters which are all in Kuching, did not report any new positive cases today.

Meanwhile, one Covid-19 patient was allowed to be discharged from SGH today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,032 or 96.81 per cent of the overall cases.

“There are 15 patients currently being treated and isolated, of which nine are receiving treatment at SGH, four at Miri Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital. None are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or require breathing assistance.”

There were no new deaths reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 19.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), SDMC said 49 new cases were reported with none awaiting test results.

Kuching and Miri remained yellow zones with a total of four local transmissions reported over the past 14 days, with three of them in Kuching. The remaining 37 districts remained as green zones. — Borneo Post