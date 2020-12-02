With yoyo-ing trend, Sabah official says likely to extend CMCO after Dec 6

A general view of the Kota Kinabalu Waterfront September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) covering all of Sabah that was supposed to end this Sunday is likely to be extended again with Covid-19 cases still in the three-digit zone daily.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the current figures do not inspire confidence for the government to lift restrictions.

“Looking at the three-digit cases every day, looks like it is clear we are still in the danger zone. The number goes up and down all the time, so looking at the statistics, we should take it as a sign that we still need to comply with SOPs.

“It would be irresponsible to stop it now when the problem still persists,” he said in a virtual press conference this evening.

However, he said state and health officials are monitoring the situation daily.

