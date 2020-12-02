Seven individuals discharged, acquitted of disrespecting national anthem charge in Kuching

All seven accused in a jubilant mood after leaving the Kuching courthouse this morning. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Dec 2 — Seven individuals, including a woman were discharged and acquitted without being called to enter their defence by the Magistrate’s Court here this morning after they were charged for allegedly showing disrespect towards the national anthem.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar made the decision after ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Leong Shaow Tung, 44, Kon Tai Keong, 38, Bong Sak Sin, 45, Andrew Chong, 34, Phang Ngin Pen, 65, Tan Kok Chiang, 47 and Kui Ping Ping, 47

According to the charge sheet, the seven had on September 27, at about 7.15pm in Telang Usan Hotel, allegedly showed disrespect towards the national anthem in public place by not standing up.

It is understood that the seven had allegedly refused to stand to oppose the then oil royalty issue that was allocated to Sarawak.

All seven were charged under Section 8(3) of the National Anthem Act 1968 that was read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

A few individuals were also called in to testify during the five-day hearing of the case.

The seven individuals were represented by their counsel Arthur Lee, while the prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan.

Also present to give them moral support was Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party president Lina Soo. — Borneo Post Online