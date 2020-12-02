Johor top cop confirms one officer in Iskandar Puteri has Covid-19, 111 others isolated after exposure

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 2 — A total of 111 police personnel from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters and their families have been put on a two-week quarantine since last Monday following exposure to a Covid-19 positive case, the Johor police chief confirmed today.

Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 36 officers, 71 other personnel, one civil servant and three family members are under home quarantine pending their Covid-19 swab test results.

“We have initiated the home quarantine process as recommended by the Health Ministry as an early preventive measure,” he said after launching the Children and Teenagers Crime Awareness Module at the Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club here.

The programme is a collaboration between the Johor police and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Ayob Khan said the officer who tested positive for Covid-19 came into contact with an infected person outside the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters.

He said additional manpower from the Johor police contingent has been sent to Iskandar Puteri to ensure no disruption to the district operations.

“The local community should not worry as the manpower is adequate to assist in managing the administration and operations of the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters,” he said.