EMCO continues for two areas in Ipoh; ends for Penang prison today and two Sabah localities tomorrow

Healthcare workers from the Perak Health Department collect swab samples from residents of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh to test for Covid-19 November 16, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Putrajaya is extending the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on two areas in Ipoh, Perak until December 10.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said two areas are Zone B and Zone C Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh as some residents were still waiting for their Covid-19 test results from the Health Ministry.

He also said the National Security Council (NSC) has decided to lift the EMCO on the Seberang Perai Prison and its staff quarters in Penang effective today.

The NSC decided that the EMCO on two other localities in Sabah, however, will only end tomorrow.

The first locality affects Kg Nahaba and Kg Tegudon in Kota Belud.

The second locality covers the Tawau temporary detention centre as well as the Sandakan Prison and its staff quarters.

