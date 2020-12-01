Remand extended for preacher-cum-TV-star over rape allegation

Yesterday, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the police have so far received six reports against the preacher. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 1 — The remand order against a young preacher-cum-television celebrity currently under investigations for allegedly raping a woman he befriended on social media has been extended for another five days starting tomorrow.

The remand order against the 25-year-old suspect was issued by deputy registrar Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi at the Magistrate’s Court here after his previous five-day remand which began on Friday ended today.

Earlier, the suspect who is a former contestant of a religious television reality programme arrived at the Shah Alam Court Complex at 11am with his lawyer Ahmad Amzar Ahmad Azlan present.

Yesterday, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the police have so far received six reports against the preacher, comprising five in Shah Alam and one in Petaling Jaya.

“The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape, Section 354 (outraging modesty), Section 377C (committing carnal intercourse) and Section 323 of the same code for voluntarily causing hurt,” he said.

The suspect was arrested on Friday following a report lodged by the 23-year-old victim on Wednesday. — Bernama