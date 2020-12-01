PSB Baleh chief says sees no issue with providing internet access to rural schools in Sarawak

Masing recently questioned if PSB had permission from the Education Ministry to install the service in schools after the party announced that it aimed to provide internet access in 1,000 locations in Sarawak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Baleh chief Koh Kumbong said today that there should be no reason why the authorities should reject his party’s efforts to help provide internet access in rural areas, especially schools using the ConnectMe system.

“They needed help and we (PSB) came in to help immediately. Isn’t providing solutions to those in urgent need important? The feedback I have received is that the schools could do more with the broadband services in place,” he said after PSB was criticised for its initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing recently questioned if PSB had permission from the Education Ministry to install the service in schools after the party announced that it aimed to provide internet access in 1,000 locations in Sarawak, with rural schools as priority.

Revealing that he had also provided funds for eight schools in Kapit to set up the ConnectMe satellite broadband service, Koh said he was sincere in his aim to help the teachers and students who currently do not have internet access.

“I do not think providing funds to the schools for them to install the ConnectMe satellite broadband is illegal,” he said, hitting back at Masing who is Baleh assemblyman and Parti Rakyat Sarawak president.

Koh said the installation of the broadband service in rural schools should not be made into an issue and should not be perceived negatively by the school authorities

“Teachers are now asked to conduct Google Meet with students. Ask them if they need or have good quality telecommunication systems in school?” Koh said.

He pointed out that some teachers in other rural schools had already installed the ConnectMe broadband service for their own use and nobody had told them that their usage of the service was illegal. — Borneo Post