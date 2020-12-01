Police: Main suspect in ex-Mardi researcher’s murder in Bangsar arrested, along with two others

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed holds up a poster showing the suspect wanted by the police during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The main suspect in the robbery and murder case of the former director of the Information Technology Division, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), Wan Hassan Wan Embong, was arrested this morning.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the suspect was nabbed with two other suspects.

Huzir also said that another suspect is still on the run and being hunted by the police after he had aided the escape of the main suspect in the case.

This comes after one other suspect was arrested on Sunday, and made a confession in relation to the case.

“We succeeded in getting information and tracking down the main suspect who ran away to an area in Semenyih.

“Following that, at 5am, officers from KL Criminal Investigation Department with help from Bukit Aman’s D8 division conducted a raid at Jalan Rinching, Semenyih and the main suspect was successfully apprehended,” said Huzir during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

The CID director revealed that the main suspect is 23 years old, has two previous criminal and drug abuse records, and hails from Air Panas, Kuala Lumpur.

“The clearest confession we received was from this suspect, and we believe his confession is credible, and he was the one who slashed the victim in the Bangsar case,” he said.

The two other suspects were arrested in separate raids at 3.30am and 4.30am respectively.

Meanwhile, Huzir named the remaining suspect on the run as 27-year-old Sugu A/L Thangarajoo, who has the IC number 930424-02-6177.

He added the five suspects are believed to make up the entire group who were involved in the robbery-murder case.