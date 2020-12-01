Efforts to address psychological, mental health crisis in society due to Covid-19 pandemic to be raised in Parliament today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The increasing psychological and mental health crisis in a society that is pressured due to loss of income, being away from family and anxiety over the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, are among issues expected to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised during the Ministers’ question Time (MQT) through a question by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development on efforts to address the crisis.

During the same session, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) will ask the Prime Minister whether the government intends to allow the annual report by Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM) to be debated by the Dewan Rakyat, as was done last year.

Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) will also pose a question to the Prime Minister tonne the state preparedness by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in facing the floods this monsoon season, as well as compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of the virus at the flood evacuation centres.

Meanwhile, during the oral question and answer session, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) will ask the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation to state the role of the ministry in assisting the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) in ensuring the Smart Agriculture initiatives can be implemented.

The oral question and answer session will then be continued with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage by three ministries, namely the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Industry, Plantation and Commodities.

As of yesterday, the allocation for the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and the Ministry of Finance in the 2021 Budget was passed at the committee stage through a bloc voting which saw over 100 MPs voted in favour of the bill, while 95 voted against it.

The bloc voting was carried out after over 15 MPs stood up and called for it following a majority voice vote.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until December 15, while the Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 29 days until December 17. — Bernama