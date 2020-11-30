Tok Mat hails PM Muhyiddin’s intention to hold GE15 post-Covid-19

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan leaves after a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Nov 30 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s intention to call for the 15th General Election (GE15) after the Covid-19 pandemic is over is deemed a right decision in getting a new mandate from the rakyat.

Umno deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the slim majority held by the current government was often being questioned by many and this situation was not good for a government.

“The government shouldn’t think so much about politics. Winning and losing is normal because it is the people who will decide, sooner or later.

“The people have realised that a government with a slim majority will not benefit them. The prime minister’s intention is good...to me, it’s good to get the mandate from the people, not due to pressure,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president at the party’s annual general assembly said that GE15 would be held after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.

Meanwhile, Mohamad declined to comment on the issue that the Deputy Prime Minister post should be held by an Umno leader.

“The president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) has made a statement on this, it should be enough,” he said. — Bernama