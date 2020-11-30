One suspect behind Bangsar home robbery death of ex-Mardi researcher in police custody, another at large

KL police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 30, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — City police today said they have obtained a confession from one suspect of two suspects involved in slashing to death a former Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) researcher in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar yesterday.

The other suspect is still at large but Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said police have information on his whereabouts and are confident of nabbing him soon.

He added that neither of the two suspects wore a mask, as such police were able to get their photofit.

“The two suspects who broke into the victim’s house and caused his death had also entered another house that same morning at 5.15am.

“When they were trying to run away a passer-by saw them. The suspects fled but before that they flung the deceased’s wallet on the ground and we now know both cases involve the same suspects,” Saiful said in a press conference here today.

“We have not found the murder weapon and as for the identity of the suspect, it would be unbecoming of me to say,” he addd.

Police said the first house was broken in at 3.30am. In that incident, Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71, was slashed with a parang when he tried to put up a fight against the robbers who entered his double-storey standalone house through the kitchen window.

According to police, the robbers who were armed with a parang and a steel hammer committed their second house robbery where they tied up a 34-year-old engineer and his family with telephone cables and stuffed their mouths with a piece of cloth.

Saiful did not disclose the location of the second robbery or details of the second family.

He said the robbers looted the second house of two television sets, RM3,500 worth of cash, three laptops, two handphones, a gold chain and a gold wrist bangle. The losses were estimated at RM38,000.

Police have since arrested 10 men aged between 20 and 29 at a residence in Jalan Sultan Ismail during a raid late last night. One of them was found to be involved in the Bangsar robberies.

Police have also confiscated a car and 22 items in the possession of the 10 men, including their hand phones.

“All 10 have prior criminal and narcotic records and we are investigating if they are connected with the underworld,” said Saiful.

“For now they are remanded for seven days till December 6 and we urge the public to step forward if they have any information and call the police hotline at 03-2115 9999,” he added.