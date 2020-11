Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Police arrested 648 people yesterday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that 54 individuals were remanded, while the remaining 594 were issued compounds.

In a statement today, Ismail said the most common offence committed yesterday was taking part in activities at entertainment centres, which accounted for 331 arrests.

MORE TO COME