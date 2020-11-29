Ex-Mardi researcher slashed to death trying to deter home invasion in Bangsar

Wan Hassan was believed to have been slashed with a parang when he tried to put up a fight against the burglars. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A former researcher of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) was slashed to death by two burglars who broke into his house in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar here early today.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71, was believed to have been slashed with a parang when he tried to put up a fight against the burglars, who broke in through the kitchen window of the double-storey bungalow.

Wan Hassan, who suffered injuries to the face and neck, was believed to have died at the scene, he told Bernama when contacted.

His wife, a 70-year-old government pensioner, had slash wounds on the right hand, he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said there was a blackout and the couple were alone at home when the incident happened at 3.30am.

Nik Ros Azhan said the couple's daughter called the police after her mother informed her of the incident.

“Efforts to track down the suspects are continuing, including by viewing the CCTV recordings of neighbouring houses because the victims’ house did not have a closed-circuit camera,” he added.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspects fled with a wallet and laptop computer, among other things, but the actual value of belongings taken by the burglars has yet to be established.

The body of Wan Hassan was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, where his wife was treated.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama