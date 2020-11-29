Cops nab Iraqi suspected of beating man with iron rod in Johor

Police have detained an Iraqi man, believed to have been beaten a local man with an iron rod in Jalan Tebrau on Friday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Nov 29 — Police have detained an Iraqi man, believed to have been beaten a local man with an iron rod in Jalan Tebrau here, Friday night.

Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the 41-year-old man, who was previously thought to be a Bangladeshi, was arrested at about 7.20pm on the five-foot way of a premises in Taman Sri Tebrau here after police acted on public information.

“The suspect who was found not having any personal documents, admitted he is an Iraqi citizen,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Padzli said police also seized a long iron rod allegedly used in the incident.

Yesterday, Mohd Padzil in a statement said police were looking for Bangladeshi man, in his 30s, believed to have been involved in a fight and the victim sustained injuries on his head, legs, and body.

The 39-year-old victim was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a video showing the suspect hitting the victim went viral on Facebook. — Bernama