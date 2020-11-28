Muhyiddin says would have already called for GE15 ‘yesterday’ if not for Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu August 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today his administration will call for the 15th general election (GE15) after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

Amid claims that his government was not elected into power by voters, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president said he would have already advised for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve the Parliament “yesterday” if not because of the pandemic.

“There is no need for that,” he said in his policy speech at the third Bersatu Annual General Meeting, referring to criticisms by Opposition who wish for GE15 in order to “return the mandate to the people”.

“If you ask me, I would have advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday to dissolve Parliament so elections can be held. But we know the problem is Covid-19.”

“Once the pandemic is taken care of, we will return the mandate to the people and let them choose the government they want. Hopefully they will choose Perikatan Nasional (PN) again,” he added.

Despite his claim, the PN administration came to power not because of voters’ choice, but due to a power grab now dubbed the “Sheraton move”.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, also announced that the coalition is currently in the process of admitting new parties to join the coalition which now includes founding members PAS and Sabah parties STAR and SAPP.

However, he did not reveal which parties will join the coalition, saying that PN has performed very well in last month’s Sabah snap state election, which saw Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor being elected as the new chief minister.

“If we can win in Sabah, we can win in Malaysia. I would also like to announce that we will be using the PN logo for the next election,” he said.

In order to be ready for the election, Muhyiddin called Bersatu top, division and grassroot leaders to strengthen the party and increase membership and set up new branches.

“Let us not wait till the last second to prepare. I know the people are sick of endless politicking. They want politicians to help them and not try to hold on to power forever.

“Let us rise to the occasion. This is the time to serve the people,” he said.