Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Malaysia recorded 1,315 new Covid-19 positive cases with four new fatalities today, the Ministry of Health announced today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham wrote in a statement that Sabah still tops the new daily positive cases, followed closely with both Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, with cases still on the rise.

“The two states that recorded the highest number of cases today are Sabah (476) and Selangor (266).”

MORE TO COME