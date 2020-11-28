Malaysian courts to finally stop using fax machines come Jan 2021

Starting January 1, all courts nationwide will stop using facsimile machines as a medium of communication. — Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Starting January 1, all courts nationwide will stop using facsimile machines as a medium of communication.

In its place, emails will be used, the Federal Court’s Chief Registrar’s Office said in a statement, and will be integrated into the judiciary’s case management system.

“To ease access for stakeholders and the public to all emails of every courtroom and registrars’ office, we will post all email addresses in the official portals of the Chief Registrar’s Office and the respective state courts,” it said.

The office added that the initiative to stop using facsimile machines and integration of emails will help expedite the delivery of letters or court documents, aside from supporting the running of proceedings through long-distance communications technology.

“The initiative will also help preserve the environment by reducing the carbon footprint and lower printing costs in daily duties.

“The office also believes strong support by all stakeholders and the public will go a long way in ensuring efforts to build an environmentally friendly society succeed,” it added.