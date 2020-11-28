Fire Dept: Landslide hits back portion of Rh Jarau longhouse in Bintulu

The back portion of Rh Jarau, Kampung Dayak, Sungai Plan in Bintulu affected by a landslide. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Nov 28 — A landslide occurred at Rh Jarau, Kampung Dayak, Sungai Plan in Bintulu today.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Department (Bomba) operation centre spokesperson, the landslide struck the back portion of the longhouse, where the earth movement was as far as 100 metres due to the strong movements.

The spokesperson said a team of firemen was deployed to the location after a distress call was received at 7.31am.

The longhouse has 64 residents.

“All the residents did not want to be relocated to the Stadium Muhibbah Bintulu evacuation centre.

“Nevertheless, Bomba advised the residents to move to the evacuation centre if the condition deteriorates,” spokesperson added.

The operation involved gathering information and carrying out monitoring at the location. — Borneo Post