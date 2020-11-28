EPF: Employers can submit employees’ applications to maintain statutory contribution rate at 11pc starting Dec 14

EPF says employers may submit their employees’ applications starting December 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Employers may submit beginning December 14, 2020, their employees’ applications to maintain the latter’s share of statutory contribution rate at 11 per cent, said the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

It said the submissions can only be done via its i-Akaun (Employer) portal.

“This is in line with EPF’s efforts to ensure physical distancing and minimise face to face interactions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“During this period, the EPF is limiting employers from coming to its branches, as well as restricting officer visits to employer premises. Employers can only be at EPF branches for the purpose of employer registration with an appointment made via ‘Janji Temu Online’,” it said.

It said monthly EPF contribution payments, late payment charges and dividends could be done via i-Akaun (Employer), Internet banking, and appointed bank agent counters.

For other matters including advisory services and account management, employers can directly contact the Employer Advisory Service (EAS) officer assigned to their companies for assistance.

Employers may contact EPF’s Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or access www.kwsp.gov.my for further information. ― Bernama