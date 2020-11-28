Defence Ministry: New operating hours of markets in CMCO areas from 6am to 4pm

A general view of the wet market in Lucky Garden, Bangsar October 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― The Defence Ministry today clarified that the new operating hours for daily markets in areas under the conditional movement control order (RMCO) are from 6am to 4pm.

The ministry's Strategic Communications Unit, in a statement, said there was an error in Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement in a press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) updates yesterday.

Ismail Sabri had said that the government had agreed to extend the operating hours for these markets to 10am to 4pm effective today.

Rela volunteers will be monitoring operations at the markets to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama