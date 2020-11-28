Bukit Aman announces transfer of 10 senior officers

Ten senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police are involved in a transfer exercise effective December 28. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (Secretariat) (Research and Development) SAC Ibrahim Saad is among 10 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in the transfer exercise effective December 28.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said that Ibrahim’s new post is deputy director-general of the Border Security Agency, Home Ministry.

The exercise also involves Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid who will be appointed as Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) chief of staff (Special Investigation/Technical Team).

“Nik Ros Azhan will be replaced by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Intelligence/Operation/Record Division (D4) assistant director (Intelligence/Operations) ACP Saiful Annuar Yusoff with the rank of acting SAC,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Others involved are Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim who will be appointed to his new post as SAC (Intelligence/Special Investigation) at Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Special Operations, with the rank of acting SAC.

Asmawati said that the exercise also involves Bukit Aman Management Department Secretariat assistant director ACP Mohd Shukri Ismail who will be appointed as Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department’s Secretariat deputy chief (Technology).

Meanwhile, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah will be appointed as Batu Pahat district police chief, with the rank of acting ACP.

Also involved in the move is Pulapol Langkawi’s deputy commandant Supt Mohd Junaidi Mat Akhir who has been made commandant at Pulapol, Kedah with the rank of acting ACP.

Others involved are Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin who will be appointed as Kedah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department head with the rank of acting ACP.

“Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department’s Procurement branch (Finance/Procurement/General Policing) staff officer Supt Rose Baini Kasim has been made assistant director (Management) at Bukit Aman Management Department Secretariat, with the rank of acting ACP,” she said.

Also involved in the exercise is Bukit Aman Special Branch’s E8F staff officer Supt Shariman Ashari who has been appointed as Langkawi district police chief with the rank of acting ACP. ― Bernama