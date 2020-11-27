SDMC: All of Sarawak back to RMCO from tomorrow

The SDMC said Kuching district is now being categorised as yellow zone from orange, after registering 18 Covid-19 cases of local transmissions over the past 14 days. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 27 ― The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said the whole of Sarawak will return to the recovery movement control order (RMCO) effective from tomorrow until further notice.

It said night clubs, pubs, karaoke lounges and reflexology centres will not be allowed to operate during the period.

“However, other sectors will be allowed to operate, but they must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures,” SDMC said in a statement.

It added these sectors will be allowed to operate between 6am and 12 midnight.

The SDMC reminded owners of premises allowed to operate that it is their responsibility to ensure compliance of the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health, National Security Council and Sarawak Ministry of Local Government and Housing throughout the duration of RMCO.

The SDMC also said Kuching district is now being categorised as yellow zone from orange, after registering 18 Covid-19 cases of local transmissions over the past 14 days.

It said Lawas district has also been upgraded from yellow to green after registering zero new Covid-19 cases over the last 14 days.

The SDMC said rT-PCR tests taken from 959 individuals from Kampung Banting in the district since November 21 were all negative.

It said the tests were taken following the detection of a positive case on November 13.

The SDMC said Miri district still retains the yellow status following the registering of three local transmissions over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Sarawak registered zero new local transmissions of Covid-19 cases for the second day today.