PDRM’s Mounted Unit begins to patrol Malaysia-Thai border

PDRM Mounted Unit commanding officer, DSP Nurhidayah Damanhoori said 19 members and an officer with the strength of eight horses had started patrolling to assist Op Benteng. ― Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, Nov 26 ― The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Federal Reserve Unit’s (FRU) mounted outfit begins work to assist patrol operations to prevent smuggling at the national border starting today.

PDRM Mounted Unit commanding officer, DSP Nurhidayah Damanhoori said 19 members and an officer with the strength of eight horses had started patrolling to assist Op Benteng.

“The patrol radius involves a distance of 20 kilometres in the designated area.

“We came early to survey the assignment area and will ensure that the tasks given can be done well,” she told Bernama here today.

She said mounted patrols were conducted daily from 9.00am to 1.00pm and the second turn was from 2.00pm to 6.00pm.

Nurhidayah said the location of the mounted unit’s assignment depended on the situation and development from time to time.

“Thank god, all the horses do not have a problem because they are trained and ready to face any eventuality,” he said.

In addition to the mounted unit, other PDRM elements also assisted in Op Benteng border patrol duties involving air units, armoured cars and Vat 69 (Commando).

In the incident early Tuesday morning, Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed while his friend Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was seriously injured in a shootout with a group of smugglers, about 600 metres from the TS9 control post in Padang Besar, Perlis.

The late Baharuddin, from the Semelai community, died at the scene while his friend Norihan, who was previously treated at the Tunku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) Kangar, had now been transferred to the Penang Hospital for further treatment. ― Bernama