Dewan Rakyat passes Perikatan’s maiden Budget 2021 with voice vote

Perikatan Nasional's Budget 2021 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat this evening following a voice vote. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) inaugural Budget 2021 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat this evening.

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun called for a voice vote following Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s Budget winding-up speech, with both government and Opposition lawmakers making themselves heard without a clear vocal majority.

Azhar then called for those opposing the Bill to stand up and be counted, with a minimum 15 lawmakers needed to oppose for the voice vote to fail.

He later announced to the Lower House that there were insufficient nayes, as opposed to ayes, with only 13 lawmakers standing up and accounted for.

“Those opposing are less than 15, and there are more voices who agree with the motion; therefore, the motion is passed.

“The Bill will then be tabled at the committee level on Monday,” he said before today’s session was adjourned.

