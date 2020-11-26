After opposition to Budget 2021 evaporates, Mukhriz says better to die standing than live on one’s knees

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was one of just 13 Opposition lawmakers including his father, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who stood in an attempt to force bloc voting. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir appeared to deride federal lawmakers today who refused to stand and force bloc voting on Budget 2021.

Budget 2021 sailed through the policy stage today after Parliament approved it via a voice vote when fewer than the 15 lawmakers needed to force bloc-voting rose to make their rejection known.

“Biar mati berdiri, dari hidup melutut (Better to die standing than to live on your knees),” the former Kedah mentri besar wrote on Twitter this evening.

Mukhriz was one of just 13 Opposition lawmakers including his father, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who stood in an attempt to force bloc voting.

The identities of all 13 MPs have not been confirmed but they were believed to be those from Dr Mahathir’s Pejuang party and Parti Amanah Negara, one of the three Pakatan Harapan components.

This allowed Budget 2021 to be approved via a voice vote despite shouts from lawmakers ostensibly rejecting the federal spending plan.

Voting on Budget 2021 had come under extreme scrutiny as there was expectation that it could be rejected.

By convention, a rejection of the federal Budget is considered a successful vote of no-confidence against the ruling party and should be met by the resignation of the entire Cabinet.