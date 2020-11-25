Terengganu approves RM1.37b state budget for 2021

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government, after considering current factors and long-term projections, chose to implement a priority-based budget for 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Terengganu State Assembly unanimously passed the 2021 state budget today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, when winding up the debate on the budget, said the state government, after considering current factors and long-term projections, chose not to increase its expenditure, but to implement a priority-based budget.

“It is because of that, the state government consistently limits the deficit to not more than 10 percent, or RM125 million," he said.

He had tabled the 2021 state budget, themed “Sustaining Shared Prosperity”, which involved a total allocation of RM1.375 billion, compared with RM1.832 billion for last year’s budget.

Touching on the Covid-19 Special Initiatives, involving RM34.32 million, which was announced during the tabling of the budget, he said it was in support of Budget 2021 tabled by the federal government to meet the needs and for the interests of those impacted by the pandemic.

The Covid-19 initiatives included a one-off “Cakna Rakyat Terengganu”cash aid of RM200 for 48,500 households in the B40 group, involving an allocation of RM9.7 million.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government had received the payment of 722,400 British pounds on Feb 26 last year for the sale of a warehouse of its fast-food business (Chicken Cottage) in the United Kingdom. The warehouse was sold to a company in UK.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the State Assembly sitting, Ahmad Samsuri said the sale involved only one warehouse and it did not affect operation of the fast-food business outlet belonging to the Terengganu government.

The Chicken Cottage now has 60 outlets in the UK, which are still in operation. It also has two outlets in Malaysia, namely in Kuala Terengganu (Ladang Tok Pelam) and at Taman Tun Dr Ismail in Kuala Lumpur, but they had been closed.

“The decision to sell the warehouse was made in 2017 before the (14th) general election,” he added. — Bernama