Number of Melaka flood victims drops to 471

MELAKA, Nov 23 — The number of flood victims in Melaka has dropped to 471 people at 8am today, from 496 people at 8 am yesterday.

Six relief centres remained open in three districts since floods hit the state last Friday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s infoBencanaJKM application, 25 victims from five families left the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal in Alor Gajah last night after they were allowed to return home.

They were among the 71 evacuees, from 15 families, accommodated at the centre until 8 pm yesterday.

The remaining evacuees are at five relief centres, namely SK Ayer Molek in Melaka Tengah (100 evacuees from 29 families), and four others in Jasin.

The relief centres in Jasin are at SK Tehel (125 people from 30 families), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Shuh Yen (61 people from 16 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Katil, with 122 evacuees from 52 families. — Bernama