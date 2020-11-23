DBKL parking is back on Touch ‘n Go eWallet

Kuala Lumpur City Hall has gone completely cashless and they have decommissioned its parking machines for street parking from October 1, 2020. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — If you’re using Touch ‘n Go eWallet, you’ll be pleased to know that DBKL parking support has finally returned from November 21, 2020.

In case you missed it, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has gone completely cashless and they have decommissioned its parking machines for street parking from October 1, 2020.

During the last minute transition, parking apps such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, JomParking and Boost had stopped working overnight.

As a result, most road users in Kuala Lumpur had no choice but to download one of the four supported apps for DBKL parking.

With Touch ‘n Go eWallet, you won’t need to maintain a separate balance just for parking as the eWallet can be used for retail, eCommerce, RFID and more.

To pay for parking, just launch Touch ‘n Go eWallet and tap on the Parking icon on the home screen. Next, tap on “Pay for Parking Now”, select your vehicle, followed by the council and area you’re in.

Once you’ve confirmed your parking duration, the amount will be deducted from your eWallet.

The eWallet is available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery. You can also use the app to pay for street parking at Kuala Terengganu, Subang Jaya, Machang, Kota Baru, Kuala Langat and Putrajaya councils.

Apart from Touch ‘n Go eWallet, JomParking has also resumed DBKL Parking support since October 7, 2020.

However, at the time of writing, DBKL is still isn’t support on Boost eWallet.

Boost currently supports parking payments for Kota Baru, Machang, Subang Jaya and Kuala Terengganu councils. — SoyaCincau