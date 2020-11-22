PLUS confirms light aircraft landing due to technical problems

The aircraft has been moved to a safe zone on the highway with no injuries or fatalities reported. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has confirmed that a light aircraft landed on its highway near Sedenak, Kulai this morning due to technical problems.

According to its statement today, PLUS Traffic Monitoring Centre (TMC) was notified about a missing aircraft by the Senai Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar at 10:55 am and was requested to monitor the highway and provide the necessary assistance if required.

“At 10:56 am, TMC received a call from highway customers notifying a light aircraft was sighted on the highway at KM47.8 (South Bound) and they immediately despatched a PLUSRonda team to assist. At the same time, the Fire and Rescue Department and police were also notified for their further action,” it said.

The statement also said, upon their arrival, PLUSRonda facilitated in managing traffic as well as provide a temporary safe zone in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the police.

There were no injuries nor fatalities and the aircraft was moved to a safe zone on the highway with CAAM’s permission, and traffic on the highway was back to normal, it said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said a Beechcraft Bonanza F35 light aircraft, with two pilots onboard, made an emergency landing on the southbound side of KM47.8 North-South (PLUS) Highway, when conducting a routine flight for the purpose of fulfilling their flight records.

The pilot Dr Yang Kuang Ying, 52, and co-pilot Saleehullah Abdul Majid, 41, both Singaporeans, however, were unhurt in the incident. — Bernama