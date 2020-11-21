Minister: Govt allocates RM17m in food kits for flood victims

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters at the Parliament building August 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 21 — A total of RM17 million is allocated for the preparation of food kits for distribution to disaster victims, specifically floods nationwide during the monsoon season which is predicted to end in March next year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the allocation was as a beginning and would be increased if the need rose from time to time.

“These food kits will be channelled to the victims housed at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

“In the situation of the new Covid-19 norms as well as compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) at the PPS, we also help provide personal protective equipment to disaster personnel,” he told reporters after visiting the Durian Tunggal Tamil National Type School (SJKT), here, today.

Meanwhile, he said there was no need to freeze the leave of all rescue personnel as well as the disaster management teams, specifically the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to face the flood disaster.

“No need to freeze the leave of APM and NADMA personnel because the number of disaster manpower is adequate nationwide who are assisted by APM volunteers managed by permanent officers of the agencies involved,” he said.

For the record, until to date, there were over more than two million of APM and NADMA personnel including volunteers nationwide.

During the visit, Mohd Redzuan, who is also Alor Gajah Member of Parliament, announced a RM20,000 contribution to SJKT Durian Tunggal to repair damages following a flash flood in the district.

Meanwhile, Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Effendi Ali said the number of flood victims in the Jasin and Alor Gajah districts had dropped to 173 people from 41 families.

Effendy, who is also state disaster management committee’s chief secretariat, said that, of the total, 47 were housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal PPS and three were placed at the Balai Raya Kampung Gadek PPS, both in Alor Gajah.

“For the Jasin district, the SK Tehel PPS is housing 123 victims today as of 5 pm.

“The Balai Raya Kampung Gadek PPS was opened today at 8am while Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dang Anum PPS in Jasin was closed today at 10am and all 75 victims were allowed home,” he said in a statement, here, today. — Bernama