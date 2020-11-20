Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 958 but Sabah sees sharp increase

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — New daily Covid-19 cases in the country fell below the psychological four-digit range again today despite a steep rise of 512 fresh patients detected in Sabah.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Selangor and Negri Sembilan were the next highest contributors of new cases, each recording 153 more patients since his briefing yesterday.

This brought Malaysia’s cumulative cases to 52,538.

“Meanwhile, the number of active and infectious cases is 13,221,” he said.

Of the 958 new Covid-19 cases reported today, all but five were local transmissions.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported three more deaths related to Covid-19, which brought Malaysia’s death toll from the disease to 329.

All the deaths were again confined to Sabah.

“Two deaths involving locals were reported in Sabah where a 32-year-old woman in Hospital Queen Elizabeth and a 39-year-old man with a history of high blood pressure in Hospital Tawau.

“While, another death involving a 64-year-old migrant with a history of heart disease was also reported in Hospital Tawau in Sabah,” he added.

Of the active cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 110 patients were under intensive care while 42 needed ventilators.

He said 956 more patients have recovered and been discharged.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 39,088 or 74.3 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.