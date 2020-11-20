Customs Dept detains eight in Sarawak over false declaration on imported goods worth almost RM1.5m

The liquor seized by the department during last month’s operation. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Nov 20 — An operation carried out by the Customs Department here last month saw eight customs agents detained for making false declarations on goods imported into the state.

Customs Sarawak director Herman Shah Abdullah said the October 23 operation was carried out at Rajang Port with the aim of ensuring all imported goods and goods delivered from other places were declared as required under Section 79 of the Customs Act 1967.

“Customs enforcement personnel inspected 19 containers and in the process uncovered an attempt to smuggle 12,172 litres of various types of liquor as well as under-declared items worth about RM1.46 million including tax.

“Items that required import permits such as building materials and liquor were intentionally loaded, kept hidden and covered with other mixed items to confuse the Customs officers during the inspection,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Herman, the modus operandi involved the agent and importer declaring the goods as mixed goods from China.

The goods were declared under the non-taxable tariff code or the lowest tax percentage, while trade goods were wrongly declared and with inaccurate quantities to avoid higher taxes, he said.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 133 (1)(a) and Section 135 (1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

Conviction carries a fine of not less than 10 times the amount of customs duty or RM100,000 whichever is higher and not exceeding 20 times the value amount of customs duty or RM500,000 whichever is higher, or imprisonment of between six months and five years, or both. — Borneo Post Online