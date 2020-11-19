Flash floods hit Johor, 13 victims, including 11 children, evacuated to relief centre

Firemen making their way to rescue several flood victims at Jalan Permatang Utama, Kampung Kempas Baru after several homes were submerged by flood waters. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — A total of 13 victims, including 11 children, were rescued by firemen at their homes in Jalan Permatang Utama, Kampung Kempas Baru here after the village was inundated by flash floods due to the heavy afternoon downpour.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue operations commander Kamaruzzaman Yusof said the station immediately despatched a team of five firemen to the scene, including a Fire Rescue Team (FRT) machinery, after they received a distress call on the incident at 4.16pm.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that several houses in the area had been partly submerged at a depth of about one metre after it rained heavily for about an hour starting at 2.30pm.

“Firemen quickly acted to rescue 13 victims, consisting of five boys, six girls and two adult women to safety,” said Kamaruzzaman in a statement issued here today.

Kamaruzzaman said the firemen also received assistance from the Civil Defensce Force (APM), police and villagers during the operation.

Flood waters were reported to be as high as one metre after a heavy afternoon downpour at Jalan Permatang Utama, Kampung Kempas Baru in Johor Baru today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

He said the rescued victims were temporarily housed at the Jalan Permatang community hall before being allowed to return to their respective homes at 5.30pm after the floodwaters receded.

“The operation ended at 5.40pm after firemen ensured that the situation was safe,” said Kamaruzzaman.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a nationwide thunderstorm warning and heavy rain alert.

MetMalaysia informed that the warning was issued throughout Perlis, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan. Some other states that are also expected to experience bad weather are Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.