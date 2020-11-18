Ismail Sabri says no need for EMCO in Damanlela cluster in KL

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at a press conference in Putrajaya June 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — There is no need to enforce enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the construction sites involving the Damanlela cluster in Kuala Lumpur.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because the Ministry of Health (MOH) had carried out screening on all foreign workers involved and the two construction sites had been closed.

“All positive Covid-19 workers have been warded in the hospital and close contacts are quarantined in hotels borne by the employer,” he said at a media conference on the development of the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

He said from a total of 3,128 construction workers screened, 1,346 positive COViD-19 cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, the two construction sites, Phase 2 of Pavilion Damansara Heights and PARC3 in Cheras have been closed.

Commenting on the surge of cases in Klang Valley especially Kuala Lumpur, he said so far, EMCO is enforced at a locality only.

“MOH will continue to identify and evaluate the risks if there is a need for EMCO at a certain locality,” he said.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said there is no plan to implement EMCO throughout Kuala Lumpur for the time being.

From the 660 positive Covid-19 cases reported today, only 31 were recorded in Kuala Lumpur compared to 245 cases yesterday. — Bernama