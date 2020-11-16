Surrender peacefully' if not enough support for Budget 2021, Amanah deputy president tells Perikatan govt

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub also lambasted the government over their proposed allocation of RM85.5 million to revive the Special Affairs Department (Jasa). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today cautioned the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to “surrender” peacefully if they fail to get enough support in the Dewan Rakyat to pass Budget 2021.

Speaking in parliament during the Budget 2021 debate today, Salahuddin said many MPs, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, have set several conditions for the proposed budget if the government wanted it to be passed during the parliamentary voting session, scheduled to be held on November 25.

“If the Budget fails, do you want to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong again and ask for another state of emergency or dissolve the parliament? What would be the story then?

“I make this suggestion now so that we are prepared. If they lose the Budget 2021 vote, surrender peacefully, give way to those who are worthy,” said the Pulai MP.

Salahuddin was referring to the attempt by the PN administration in seeking a “state of emergency”, from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last month on the purported grounds to effectively combat Covid-19.

However, on October 25, through an official statement by the Royal palace, the King said that there was no need to invoke a state of emergency and subsequently expressed his satisfaction with the current administration in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is said to have faith in the government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Salahuddin also lambasted the government over their proposed allocation of RM85.5 million to revive the Special Affairs Department (Jasa), stating that this is not the time to play racial or religious politics and urged the government to focus on the needs of the people instead.

“Jasa is given RM85.5 million, what is this?

“This is not the time to fan the flames of racial fire, this is not the time to play on religious sentiments,” he said.

Budget 2021 is the ruling Perikatan Nasional’s maiden budget after it replaced the Pakatan Harapan administration nine months ago.

With a proposed sum of RM322.5 billion, it is the nation’s most ambitious budget to date.

It was tabled on November 6 in the Dewan Rakyat as an expansionary budget to fight the coronavirus and protect Malaysia’s economy.