Melaka govt terminates sea reclamation agreement with KAJ Development

MELAKA, Nov 16 — The Melaka state government has terminated the sea reclamation agreement with Melaka Gateway project developer, KAJ Development Sdn Bhd.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the agreement, dated October 4, 2017, expired on October 3 and a termination notice was sent to the company today after it failed to complete the 246.45-hectare project.

“The company is also required to return the project site, effective upon the termination notice issued by the state government.

“Therefore, all matters arising regarding the Melaka Gateway project site should be directly communicated with the Melaka state government,” it said in a statement.

Melaka Gateway is a mixed development project worth RM43 billion, consisting of three new islands. — Bernama