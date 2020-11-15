Police: Suspected Covid-19 patient escapes from Penang Hospital

Police are tracking down a man believed to be a Covid-19 patient who escaped from Penang Hospital today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 15 — Police are tracking down a man believed to be a Covid-19 patient who escaped from Penang Hospital today.

A police source said the 23-year-old man who was receiving treatment at the hospital was found missing from his ward at 3.20pm.

“The man wearing a white outfit had left behind a pink wristband on his bed,” the source told Bernama.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving a report on the incident adding that police are actively searching for him. — Bernama