Malaysia calls for proportionate burden and responsibility sharing to resolve Rohingya issue

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin addresses the sixth night session of the 37th Asean Summit and Related Summits held virtually, November 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia calls for proportionate burden and responsibility sharing as underscored in the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) to resolve the issue of the Rohingyas as its resources and capacities are already stretched, further compounded by Covid-19.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in his intervention at the 11th Asean-United Nations Summit today, said Malaysia can no longer take in more refugees as the spillover effects of the crisis in Rakhine state, Myanmar, continue to affect countries in the region, including Malaysia.

The United Nations General Assembly affirmed the GCR on Dec 17, 2018 after two years of extensive consultations led by the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

It is a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognising that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation.

The four key objectives are to ease the pressures on host countries, enhance refugee self-reliance, expand access to third-country solutions and support conditions in countries of origin for return in safety and dignity.

Touching on the Palestinian cause, Muhyiddin said Malaysia’s position on this matter remains clear and consistent.

“Malaysia calls for the UN and the international community to further deliberate and implement concrete steps to alleviate the hardships of the oppressed Palestinians,” he said.

The 11th Asean-UN Summit, which was held on the last day of the 37th Asean Summit and related meetings, was also participated virtually by United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The prime minister is leading the Malaysian delegation at the biannual summit virtually from here (Kuala Lumpur).

The summit was chaired by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as Asean Chair 2020 under the theme ”Cohesive and Responsive Asean.” — Bernama