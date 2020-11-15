Kedah Budget 2021 aims to revitalise economy, boost people's income

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 15 — The Kedah state government is focusing on four core pillars for the state’s Budget 2021, including revitalising the economy and boosting the people’s income.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Norsaid under the first pillar, which is revitalising the economy, the state government remains committed to continue implementing high impact projects which had been approved earlier.

This includes the Kulim International Airport project, the Special Border Economic Zone development in Bukit Kayu Hitam and the Kedah Rubber City (KRC) project.

“The state government is confident that the implementation of projects like these will benefit the state economy, business and employment sectors, especially in the districts involved,” he said when presenting the budget at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting here, today.

As for the second core pillar, which is ensuring the people’s prosperity and improving the community’s quality of life, the state government will implement several initiatives, including introducing the Prosperous Rice (Beras Sejahtera) programme to ensure that no one is deprived of basic food supply.

“Through the programme, for which there is an allocation totalling RM2.16 million, 100 eligible families in each district will be given food assistance worth RM50 every month; and this will help about 3,600 families,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said the state government will also introduce the “Prosperous Child” (Anakku Sejahtera) programme, with a total allocation of RM1 million starting next year.

“For those who are eligible and have met the requirements, each newborn will receive a RM100 National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) savings account on a ‘one-off’ basis, and this fund can be cashed in when they are 18 years old,” he said.

Under the third core pillar, which is building humanity and sustaining life, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government will focus on efforts such as the development of education, sports and the community, as well as forest, river and environmental conservation.

He said starting from next year, a total of RM8.1 million will be allocated through the Forest Development Fund (KWPH).

“The KWPH will be funded by the collection of forest development cess and grants, based on the level of economic development, infrastructure and people’s well-being,” he said.

As for the fourth pillar, which is strengthening governance and improving the delivery system, the state government will strive to strengthen public services delivery and implement the digitisation of state civil service, while ensuring the well-being of all state civil servants, he added. — Bernama