Pengerak Community Negara Malaysia lodges police report against ‘slander’ of it receiving RM8.6m in govt funding

Nor Hizwan Ahmad insisted the NGO had received no government funding as alleged in the article. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Pengerak Komuniti Negara Malaysia (PKN) today lodged a police report against Perak DAP youth chief, Seven Chaw on allegations that the organisation received a government allocation of RM8.6 million.

PKN chairman, Nor Hizwan Ahmad said the report was made following an article by a local media portal quoting Steven Chaw as saying that the organisation had received said funds and that each committee member would get RM780,000.

‘’I vehemently deny the claims.

‘’I believe the same slander and lies have been circulated in social media seeking to tarnish our reputation as a non-government organisation dealing a lot with the B40 community nationwide.

‘’I suspect the action was perpetrated following the debate of the Opposition Chief (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) in Parliament linking the fund with PKN.

‘’It was then used as Opposition political capital to tarnish the effort of PKN, as an NGO, to help society,’’ he said after lodging a police report at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama