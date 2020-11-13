Water supply fully restored to 99pc of affected areas in Klang Valley

Air Selangor said that the remaining 16 areas would receive supply in stages. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Water supply to 1,263 areas or 99 per cent of the total 1,279 areas in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption has been fully restored as of 6 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said in a statement that the remaining 16 areas would receive supply in stages.

She said areas in Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor recorded 100 per cent recovery rate, while Klang/Shah Alam (92 per cent), Hulu Selangor (91).

“Air Selangor hopes that consumers whose water supply has been restored to use it prudently to ensure the recovery process in the other affected areas can be done smoothly and according to schedule.

“Consumers can still get alternative water supply from public water taps and service centres,” she said.

Information on water supply restoration would be updated from time to time through its official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor mobile application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and via its website at www.airselangor.com.

On Tuesday, Air Selangor announced that operations at the Rantau Panjang and SSP 1, 2 and 3 LRAs had to be suspended due to pollution of raw water resources. — Bernama