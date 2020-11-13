Cops rearrest 25 members of ‘TCB 21’ gang over several serious crimes in KL

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed says police have rearrested 25 members of the TCB 21 gang on suspicion of being involved in various serious crimes around Banting and Dengkil, Selangor under the Crime Prevention Act 1959 yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 ― Police have rearrested 25 members of the TCB 21 gang on suspicion of being involved in various serious crimes around Banting and Dengkil, Selangor under the Crime Prevention Act 1959 yesterday, said Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said, through operations carried out earlier on Oct 13 and 14, a total of 29 members of the organised crime group believed to be involved in the shooting case of a businessman and his bodyguard in Banting, were detained under Section 130V and Chapter VIB of the Penal Code.

“At that time, investigations were also conducted under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) which allowed them to be detained for 28 days.

“The investigation paper was referred to the Attorney General's Office but the evidence was insufficient to prosecute them,” he said in a statement.

Huzir said the rearrest of 25 people yesterday was carried out to maintain peace and public order and to ensure the group could be completely eradicated.

“Investigations found that the TCB 21 gang is a secret society active in committing serious crimes such as attempted murder using firearms, robbery, sabotage with fire, extortion and others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huzir said two TCB 21 gang members who were detained in October were held under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) while another two were released.

He said when asked on the remaining four gang members who were not rearrested under Poca yesterday.

On September 25, Bernama reported that a businessman and his bodyguard were injured in the chest and other parts of the body after being shot by two suspects on a motorcycle in an incident in Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Banting.

It was also reported that three secondary school students were injured as a result of being hit by a BMW car driven by the two victims. ― Bernama