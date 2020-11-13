All wet markets will be regularly sanitised, says Penang exco

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said all wet markets in the state will also be sanitised regularly to ensure the safety of market-goers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — All wet markets in the state will be regularly sanitised in compliance with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The Local Government, Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said although a suspected Covid-19 case has been linked to Taman Free School Market, the market is still open.

“The market will be sanitised as per the SOPs but it will remain open,” he said, adding that the Health Ministry has yet to confirm the suspected Covid-19 case.

He said all wet markets in the state will also be sanitised regularly to ensure the safety of market-goers.

“We will ensure market-goers continue to comply with the CMCO SOPs,” he said.

A check at Taman Free School Market showed that the market is open as usual but is less crowded.

Jagdeep said all markets are allowed to operate as usual during the CMCO.

People exercise at a park located at Island Glades in Penang November 13, 2020. — Picture by Steven KE Ooi

Meanwhile, the open spaces and parks in Jalan Gangsa, Lorong Delima 11, Lorong Delima 9 and Solok Tembaga have reopened to the public for individual activities such as jogging, cycling and outdoor exercises.

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid said the public can use these parks as usual but they must comply with the CMCO SOPs and not conduct activities in groups of more than 10 people.

She said indoor activities at the Japanese Garden on Jalan Mas are still not allowed for now.

Indoor activities at the Japanese Garden were suspended due to the Tembaga Cluster.